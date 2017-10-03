Revised Trump Travel Order Ban Subjected To New Legal Challenges

(AP) – The list of states going to court to fight President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban is growing. Hawaii has filed its own lawsuit.

Washington state wants a federal judge to include the revised ban in his order last month to halt the old ban.

And Washington and several other states plan to file a new complaint on Monday.

Trump’s revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.