Revised Trump Travel Order Ban Subjected To New Legal Challenges
Revised Trump Travel Order Ban Subjected To New Legal Challenges

Revised Trump Travel Order Ban Subjected To New Legal Challenges

(AP) – The list of states going to court to fight President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban is growing. Hawaii has filed its own lawsuit.

Washington state wants a federal judge to include the revised ban in his order last month to halt the old ban.

And Washington and several other states plan to file a new complaint on Monday.

Trump’s revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

