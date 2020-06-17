Reward Increased In Case Of Missing Fort Hood Soldier

Lupe Guillen, younger sister to missing Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, addresses the crowd on Friday, June 12, 2020 outside the gates of Fort Hood military base in Killeen, Texas. Dozens of people gathered to support the family of the soldier who went missing one month ago. Vanessa Guillen, was last seen April 22 in the parking lot of the Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters for the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at the base, according to Fort Hood officials and an Army Criminal Investigation Command. (Heather Osbourne/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(AP) – U.S. Army investigators have increased the reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in April. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old soldier was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood on April 22.

Investigators say her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in an armory room where she’d been working, but there’s been no sign of her since.