Reward Is Increased To Help Find Transgender Woman Missing Since 2017

The reward is going up in an effort to find out the whereabouts of a transgender woman missing since 2017. Ramiro “Kimberly” Avila was last seen in the early morning hours of May 13, 2017 in downtown Brownsville.

The original Brownsville Police Crimestoppers reward of five-thousand-dollars has doubled this week after the Valley AIDS Council contributed another five-thousand to find Avila.

On Tuesday, The Monitor reported that Police Commander Gerard C. Serrata says all the department’s resources are dedicated to solving the case which is open and active.