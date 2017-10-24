Reynosa Sponsors Gun Exchange Program

A unique effort to get guns off the streets is underway in Reynosa. Under the direction of Mexico’s defense secretary, the city of Reynosa has teamed with the Mexican army for a gun collection and exchange program. For the next three Saturday’s people can go to Reynosa City Hall and hand in their firearms, in exchange for various consumer electronic items, including laptops and tablets.

Soldiers will be destroying the weapons on site. Guns are illegal to possess in Mexico, but weapons are often smuggled into the country, and often smuggled across the U.S. border.