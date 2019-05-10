RGV CISD Meeting Canceled Due To Court Order

Infighting on the board of the Rio Grande Valley Consolidated Independent School District is keeping some of the district’s pending activities on hold.

KRGV-TV reports that a meeting scheduled from Thursday afternoon was canceled after a judge issued a restraining order at the request of the board president and the board secretary.

A majority of the board members had asked for Thursday’s meeting, which would have discussed reorganizing the board and the possible selection of a new superintendent. A hearing on the restraining order is set for next week.