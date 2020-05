A Democratic lawmaker from South Texas is hoping to get extra funding for coronavirus testing. Congressman Filemon Vela is working with two other lawmakers to have 250-billion dollars devoted to testing in any upcoming COVID-19 relief legislation.

In a letter to party leaders, Vela and his colleagues said testing is the best way to see where things stand in the fight against the respiratory illness. The letter was also signed by Minnesota’s Collin Peterson and Delaware’s Lisa Blunt Rochester.