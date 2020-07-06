RGV Coronavirus Cases And Hospitalizations Increase Over The July 4th Weekend

The Rio Grande Valley lost 8 of its residents to COVID-19 over the 3-day Independence Day weekend. 7 of the patients lived in Cameron County, including 3 more residents of The Rio at Fox Hollow nursing home in Brownsville. The disease also claimed the life of a 23-year-old Rancho Viejo man. Their deaths raise the COVID-19 toll in Cameron County to 67. In Hidalgo County, a Pharr woman in her 60’s did not recover from the effects of the coronavirus. Her death raised the toll in Hidalgo County to 59. Across the Valley,

The number of new coronavirus infections continued to soar over the holiday weekend. 168 Cameron County residents tested positive over the Friday and Saturday period, while in Hidalgo County, 547 people learned they had contracted the virus over the Saturday and Sunday period. The greatest number of people testing positive continue to be residents in their 20’s and 30’s, but with many people under the age of 20 also becoming infected.