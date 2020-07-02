RGV Coronavirus Death Toll Grows

A string of COVID-19 deaths and a surge in new infections continue to hammer the Rio Grande Valley. 3 more people in Hidalgo County succumbed to the effects of the respiratory disease Wednesday – a Mission man in his 70’s, a San Juan man in his 50’s, and a McAllen man in his 40’s. Their deaths raise the count in Hidalgo County to 49. Also, an 80-year-old Brownsville woman died of the disease Wednesday, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in Cameron County to 56. And Starr County health officials reported the death of a 4th resident. Throughout all 4 counties, the Valley has lost 112 individuals to COVID-19.

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to number in the hundreds in the weeks following the re-opening of the state’s businesses. 111 more people in Cameron County learned Wednesday that their tests came back positive, growing the total number of cases to more than 25-hundred. Infections hit 270 residents of Hidalgo County, raising the overall number past 42-hundred.