RGV February Unemployment Numbers Mixed
RGV February Unemployment Numbers Mixed
RGV February Unemployment Numbers Mixed

RGV February Unemployment Numbers Mixed

The latest unemployment numbers for the Valley are both up and down. The unemployment rate in the eastern Valley is up. But the jobless rate in the western Valley is down.

Texas Workforce Commission statistics show February unemployment rose in the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area 1-tenth of a percent to 8-point-2 percent. Unemployment was down in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area 2-tenths of a percent to 8-point-8 percent.

Statewide, the jobless rate rose 1-tenth of a percent to 4-point-9 percent. And job gains were seen in just 6 of the 11 economic sectors measured by the state – led by the Education and Health Services sector.

