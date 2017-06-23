Home LOCAL RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Warned About ‘Open Warfare’ In Reynosa
RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Warned About ‘Open Warfare’ In Reynosa
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Warned About ‘Open Warfare’ In Reynosa

0
0
border patrol
now viewing

RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Warned About ‘Open Warfare’ In Reynosa

OHIO AIR SHOW ACCIDENT
now playing

Military Jet Practicing For Air Show In Accident

auto bicycle crash auto bicycle accident
now playing

Pickup Truck Hits, Kills Bicyclist

GOOGLE
now playing

Google To Stop Reading Your Gmail To Help Sell Ads

TURKET WATERPARK DEADLY ELETRICUTION
now playing

5 People Electrocuted In Pool At Water Park In Turkey

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE
now playing

Total Solar Eclipse Casts Spotlight On Rural Oregon Town

CRIME
now playing

Indiana Crackdown On Opioids Sparks More Pharmacy Robberies

OTTO WARMBIER HELD IN CUSTODY IN NORTH KOREA
now playing

North Korea Denies Torturing American Detainee

PAKISTAN BOMBING
now playing

Bombings At Market In Northwest Pakistan Kill 15

MIKE PENCE
now playing

Pence Visits Focus On Family Amid Change

DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY
now playing

Trump Says He's Told 'a straight story' On Comey

The national Border Patrol union is warning agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector to take extra precautions in light of the heightened and prolonged drug cartel violence in Reynosa.

Breitbart Texas reports the National Border Patrol Council has issued a warning advisory that states, in part, recent events in and around Reynosa pose a special risk to agents working in the region.

The advisory characterizes the cartel violence as “open warfare” in which grenades and other explosives are deployed, and it warns that stray rounds from firearms could cross the river.

The advisory urges local Border Patrol agents to employ extra caution in the performance of their duties. The ongoing violence in Reynosa is blamed on rival factions of the Gulf Cartel battling to fill leadership positions and for control of drug smuggling routes into the Valley.

Related posts:

  1. Cartel Violence Blamed For Drop In Southbound Bridge Crossings
  2. Extreme Heat Claiming Immigrant Lives
  3. Valley Democratic Legislators Seen As Mostly Moderate To Conservative
  4. Bombings At Market In Northwest Pakistan Kill 15
Related Posts
auto bicycle crash auto bicycle accident

Pickup Truck Hits, Kills Bicyclist

jsalinas 0
GOOGLE

Google To Stop Reading Your Gmail To Help Sell Ads

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY

Trump Says He’s Told ‘a straight story’ On Comey

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video