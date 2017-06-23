RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Warned About ‘Open Warfare’ In Reynosa

The national Border Patrol union is warning agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector to take extra precautions in light of the heightened and prolonged drug cartel violence in Reynosa.

Breitbart Texas reports the National Border Patrol Council has issued a warning advisory that states, in part, recent events in and around Reynosa pose a special risk to agents working in the region.

The advisory characterizes the cartel violence as “open warfare” in which grenades and other explosives are deployed, and it warns that stray rounds from firearms could cross the river.

The advisory urges local Border Patrol agents to employ extra caution in the performance of their duties. The ongoing violence in Reynosa is blamed on rival factions of the Gulf Cartel battling to fill leadership positions and for control of drug smuggling routes into the Valley.