RGV Sector Chief: Many Big Rigs Hauling Immigrants Through South Texas

The huge numbers of people being smuggled across the border into South Texas in tractor-trailers, quote – goes right back to a weak border. That from the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief after 17 undocumented immigrants were rescued from a locked tractor-trailer parked at the Flying J truck stop in Edinburg Sunday.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Manuel Padilla said “in general terms” the use of tractor-trailers to smuggle people is higher in South Texas “than any other area along the border.”

Edinburg police found the immigrants after getting an anonymous call in which the person claimed a relative from Mexico was among the immigrants in the trailer. Police believe the immigrants had been in the trailer for up to eight hours. Authorities say they were hot but did not require emergency medical treatment.