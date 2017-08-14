Home LOCAL RGV Sector Chief: Many Big Rigs Hauling Immigrants Through South Texas
RGV Sector Chief: Many Big Rigs Hauling Immigrants Through South Texas
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

RGV Sector Chief: Many Big Rigs Hauling Immigrants Through South Texas

0
0
18 wheeler
now viewing

RGV Sector Chief: Many Big Rigs Hauling Immigrants Through South Texas

KIM JUNG UN
now playing

North Korean Leader Briefed On Missile-Launch Plan

CRIME SCENE
now playing

Police: Girl, 8, Killed As Car Plows Into French Pizzeria

SHOOTING
now playing

Man Arrested In Death Of 94-Year-Old Mom

GLOBAL WARNING ARTIC WHALES
now playing

Arctic Voyage Finds Global Warming Impact On Ice, Animals

MEDICAL
now playing

A Stronger Medicaid Emerges From GOP Health Overhaul Debate

JOSEPH DUNFORD
now playing

Top US Military Officer Warns North Korea That US Military Ready

donald trump
now playing

Trump Condemns KKK, Neo-Nazis As 'thugs'

JAMES ALEX FIELDS JR CHARLOTTSVILLE DRIVER
now playing

Bond Denied For Suspect In Virginia Rally Death

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Valley Police Sergeant Charged With Drug Trafficking

POT MARIJUANA
now playing

US Pot States Try To Curb Smuggling, Fend Off Administration

The huge numbers of people being smuggled across the border into South Texas in tractor-trailers, quote – goes right back to a weak border. That from the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief after 17 undocumented immigrants were rescued from a locked tractor-trailer parked at the Flying J truck stop in Edinburg Sunday.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Manuel Padilla said “in general terms” the use of tractor-trailers to smuggle people is higher in South Texas “than any other area along the border.”

Edinburg police found the immigrants after getting an anonymous call in which the person claimed a relative from Mexico was among the immigrants in the trailer. Police believe the immigrants had been in the trailer for up to eight hours. Authorities say they were hot but did not require emergency medical treatment.

Related posts:

  1. DPS Looking For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Injured Trooper
  2. Agents Detain 86 Immigrants Near Canal In South Texas
  3. Congressmen Oppose South Texas Wildlife Refuge As Border Wall Site
  4. 17 Immigrants Rescued From Locked Trailer At Edinburg Truck Stop
Related Posts
JAMES ALEX FIELDS JR CHARLOTTSVILLE DRIVER

Bond Denied For Suspect In Virginia Rally Death

jsalinas 0
Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360

Valley Police Sergeant Charged With Drug Trafficking

jsalinas 0
ABORTION-BILL-TEXAS

Insurance Restrictions For Abortion Head To Texas Governor

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video