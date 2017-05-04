RGV To Lose Three Payless Shoe Stores Following Company Bankruptcy Filing

There are going to be three fewer Payless shoe stores in the Rio Grande Valley following the company’s decision to file for bankruptcy.

Payless Shoe Source is closing its store in Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen, along with the store in San Benito at San Benito Plaza, and its store at Sharyland Towne Crossing in Mission. All of the other Payless shoe stores in Brownsville, McAllen, Edinburg, and elsewhere in the Valley are staying open.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Payless is resulting in the immediate closure of a total of 400 stores – 75 in Texas, and again, 3 in the Valley.