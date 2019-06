Congressman David Cicilline is defending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comments about imprisoning President Trump.

On Fox News Sunday, the Rhode Island Democrat said he didn’t find it offensive when Pelosi said she rather see Trump in prison than impeached.

Cicilline, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, says it’s hypocritical for Trump to complain about those comments when he conned the phrase “lock her up” when running against Hillary Clinton in 2016.