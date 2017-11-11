Home NATIONAL Rhode Island Man Who Allegedly Stole State Police Arrested
(AP) – A man who allegedly stole a state police cruiser in Rhode Island has been arrested.

Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. Ann Assumpico says 35-year-old Providence resident Donald Morgan was apprehended Friday evening in Rhode Island.

Morgan was being taken to court Thursday and was left alone and handcuffed in the cruiser when he allegedly stole it. The cruiser was later found abandoned.

It happened less than two hours before a deadly shooting involving officers on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.

Police initially said the shooting and cruiser theft were related, but then said Morgan wasn’t the same man involved in the shootout.

Assumpico says details of Morgan’s arrest will be announced Saturday. He initially was arrested Wednesday on charges of obstruction and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

