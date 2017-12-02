Home NATIONAL Rights Group Files Petition To Join Suit Against Travel Ban
Rights Group Files Petition To Join Suit Against Travel Ban
NATIONAL
0

Rights Group Files Petition To Join Suit Against Travel Ban

0
0
JKHG
now viewing

Rights Group Files Petition To Join Suit Against Travel Ban

cometpingpongshooting
now playing

Mail Carrier Wounded In Shooting North Of San Antonio

Transgender Rights Bathrooms
now playing

US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case

1280x720_50826P00-GIJLT
now playing

Boyfriend Of Reporter Killed On Live TV Eyes Va. House Seat

19222666-19222666
now playing

United Airlines: Pilot Taken off San Francisco-Bound Flight

WireAP_35f0020967fd44c7b1e86e03ab3da22a_4x3_992
now playing

Massive North Carolina Crowd Protests Trump, Anti-LGBT Law

untitled
now playing

North Korean Missile Launch Is Trump's Latest Test

report-voter-fraud-investigation-no-longer-a-top-priority-for-president-trump__201624_
now playing

No Matter The Issue, Trump Knows A Guy

1280x960_30307C00-TCXTN
now playing

Northeast In Sights Of Another Winter Blast Of Snow, Winds

KUH
now playing

Pope Sending Bishop To Medjugorje, Bosnian Pilgrimage Site

KHJK
now playing

Apple's Tim Cook: Fake News Is 'Killing People's Minds'

(AP) – An immigration rights group has filed a petition to join a lawsuit by Washington and Minnesota states against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed the petition Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

The group last month filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Trump’s order on behalf of two U.S. citizens and a legal resident trying to reunite with their children. Plaintiff Juweiya Abdiaziz Ali is a U.S. citizen living in Seattle who started the process last August of bringing her son from Somalia. She says Trump’s order has made her worried that her son’s visa process will be indefinitely suspended.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday unanimously refused to reinstate the order blocked last week by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle. Robart issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban after Washington state and Minnesota sued.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says He Might Give Travel Ban A Tweak Or A Makeover
  2. Appeals Court Upholds Stay On Travel Ban
  3. Trump Calls 9th Circuit Court Decision ‘Disgraceful’
  4. Trade Group Sues South Padre Beach Bar For Song Royalties
Related Posts
Transgender Rights Bathrooms

US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case

Danny Castillon 0
1280x720_50826P00-GIJLT

Boyfriend Of Reporter Killed On Live TV Eyes Va. House Seat

Danny Castillon 0
19222666-19222666

United Airlines: Pilot Taken off San Francisco-Bound Flight

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video