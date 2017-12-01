Home WORLD Rights Group Slams Egypt’s Record In 2016
WORLD
0

Rights Group Slams Egypt’s Record In 2016

0
0

Rights Group Slams Egypt’s Record In 2016

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Texas Attorney General's Criminal Fraud Trial Set For May

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

UPDATE: Senate Panel OKs Bill To Let Mattis Run Pentagon

DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY
now playing

Watchdog To Investigate Justice, FBI Actions Before Election

FIRE INVESTIGATION
now playing

Romania: Tigers, Dogs And Cats Die In Circus Shelter Blaze

ANGELA MERKEL
now playing

Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
now playing

Chargers Moving To LA

CALIFORNIA DROUGH AND WET WEATHER
now playing

More Than 40 Percent Of California Out Of Drought

BALTIMORE FIRE 6 PEOPLE DEAD
now playing

UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire

esteban-santiago-2
now playing

Suspected Airport Gunman Became Increasingly Erratic

Richard Branson & Rudy Giuliani Visit “Cavuto” On FOX Business Network
now playing

Trump Taps Giuliani For Cybersecurity Duties

(AP) – Human Rights Watch says in a new report that Egypt has banned public criticism and peaceful opposition, and that security forces routinely torture detainees and forcibly disappeared hundreds last year.

In the report issued Thursday, the New York-based advocacy group says President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s government has also taken “unprecedented” steps to criminalize human rights work and cripple independent civil society groups.

El-Sissi led the military’s 2013 ouster of the Islamist Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s first freely elected president. He has since overseen a crackdown that jailed thousands, mostly Morsi supporters but also some prominent secular activists.  El-Sissi says Egypt should not be judged by Western standards and that the right to education, housing and health care is just as important as freedom of expression.

Related posts:

  1. ZAK CANTU
  2. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  3. VANNIE COOK RADIOTHON 2016
Related Posts
FIRE INVESTIGATION

Romania: Tigers, Dogs And Cats Die In Circus Shelter Blaze

jsalinas 0
ANGELA MERKEL

Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility

jsalinas 0
920×920

EU Presidency Calls For Urgent Migrant Deal With Libya

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video