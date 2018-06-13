Rio Grande City Boy Killed In Crash Outside Of The Valley

The crash of a pickup truck in Refugio County has killed a 10-year-old Rio Grande City boy and put three other people in the hospital.

State troopers say the 1999 Ford F-350 was heading north on Highway 77 when the rear right wheel assembly broke and flew off. The driver lost control, the pickup began swerving across the highway, then flipped over.

First responders pronounced 10-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez-Pena dead at the scene. Three other passengers were air-lifted to a Corpus Christi hospital. The driver was taken by ambulance. DPS officials are not yet releasing the names of the other victims.