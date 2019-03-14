LOCALTRENDING

Rio Grande City Commissioners Pass Resolution Denouncing Trump’s Emergency Declaration

Rio Grande City is coming out against President Trump’s declaration of an emergency on the border. City commissioners Wednesday voted unanimously for a resolution to reject the emergency declaration. Commissioners say it paints a false perception that the border region is dangerous.

Trump’s emergency declaration is aimed at getting the funding to build his border wall. But commissioners say the proposed wall would cut through a lot of private property, and residents need to have a say in the matter.

The resolution is mostly symbolic but it could serve as a legal tool if property owners challenge the federal government’s seizure of their land through eminent domain.

