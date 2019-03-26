Rio Grande City Judge Pleads Guilty In Bribery Case

There’s been an admission in a bribery case involving Rio Grande City Municipal Judge Leonel Lopez. Lopez pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of bribery – a charge related to the construction of Weslaco’s water treatment plant. An investigation found that Lopez bribed an unnamed Weslaco official in connection with the construction of the plant. As part of the plea agreement, Lopez will forfeit about 2-and-a-half million dollars in proceeds from the project. He’ll be sentenced in July.