Rio Grande City Mother Charged In Drunk Driving Death Of Her Daughter

A Rio Grande City woman has been charged in the suspected drunken driving crash this month that killed her 8-year-old daughter. 34-year-old Elia De La Cruz turned herself in Tuesday morning on an arrest warrant charging her with intoxication manslaughter, and she was ordered jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Rio Grande City police have said De La Cruz was speeding as she drove on Highway 83 early the morning of February 8th when she slammed her Nissan SUV into the back of a garbage truck. Both she and her daughter, Leah Marie Gonzalez, were seriously hurt. Leah died of her injuries at Starr County Memorial Hospital.