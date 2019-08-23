Rio Grande City Police Need Tips To Find Church Vandals

Authorities are still working to turn up whoever vandalized a Catholic church near Rio Grande City.

Police say the vandals targeted Sagrado Corazon de Jesus – spray-painting the walls with profanity and anti-religion, pro-Satan messages. Church officials say it took two days to pressure wash the graffiti away.

Police say those responsible could be jailed for up to a year and fined up to 4-thousand dollars, plus be ordered to pay the cost of the cleanup. Rio Grande City police are asking for tips. You can call them at 487-8892.