Police in Rio Grande City say they are keeping busy with the enforcement of a teen curfew.

Police spokesperson Corporal Eloy Trevino says much of what officers see in terms of dangerous violations are the 15- and 16-year-olds getting exposed to reckless night time vehicle racing.

Anyone caught violating the city’s curfew ordinance faces a fine of up to 500-dollars. A copy of the city’s curfew ordinance is posted online on the RGCPD Facebook page.