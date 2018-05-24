Rio Grande City School District Worker Accused Of Masterminding Drug Smuggling Scheme

A Rio Grande City school district employee is behind bars – charged in connection with an elaborate scheme to smuggle drugs on school district property.

Mario Lopez, a maintenance worker for the district, was arrested along with two other men following an investigation that led to a raid this week on Fort Ringgold, where school district administrative buildings are located.

Officials say Lopez orchestrated an operation in which bundles of marijuana being brought across the nearby Rio Grande were loaded into a pickup truck that had been cloned to look like a school district vehicle, which was then driven across school grounds to an intended destination. During the raid, officers confiscated almost 300 pounds of marijuana.

Authorities acknowledge they don’t know how long the drug smuggling scheme had been going on.