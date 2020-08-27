Rio Grande Valley Ceremony To Mark Border Wall Milestone Canceled

There will be no border wall-related ceremony in the Rio Grande Valley today. Three top security members with the Trump administration were to have come here to claim the completion of the 300th mile of the border wall. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan, and Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott were to have announced the milestone this morning in Hidalgo. But the Border Patrol sent out a news release late last night that the visit had been canceled. It did not say why.