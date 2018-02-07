Rio Grande Valley Church Helps Asylum Seeking Immigrants

00
A church in Alamo is helping immigrants who are seeking asylum in this country. Congregants at Resurrections Catholic Church are taking in hundreds of illegal immigrants as they are being released from immigration court. The church is taking on overflow from immigrant detention centers that are overcapacity.
The immigrants can bathe, get a meal and have a place to stay at the church until transportation is available to take them to homes of relatives where they will wait for their next immigration court dates.