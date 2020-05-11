Rio Grande Valley Health Clinics To Receive Funding For COVID-19 Testing

Federal funding is coming to several Rio Grande Valley clinics for COVID-19 testing. On Sunday, the Valley Morning Star reported that Senator John Cornyn announced the U.S. Department of Health And Human Services is providing close to one-point-five-million dollars to three Valley clinics.

Brownsville Community Health Clinic Corporation, Su Clinica Familiar of Harlingen and Nuestra Clinica del Valle of Pharr are getting a share of the money to expand coronavirus testing.

Senator Cornyn says the funds are part of a 31-million-dollar project involving a total of 72-clinics around Texas to pay for coronavirus testing.