New Project Gives Valley High Schoolers Access To UT-RGV Pre-Med Program

Valley high school students are getting an opportunity to get prepared to attend medical school.

A U-T Rio Grande Valley medical school project allows local high schoolers to enroll in a new pre-med curriculum. What’s called the Vaqueros M-D Early Assurance program will select five candidates to participate, and who could eventually go on to attend UT-RGV and complete the program.

The application process starts November 1st and goes through the end of January. Details are on the UT-RGV School of Medicine Facebook page.

