Rio Grande Valley In Line For Infusion Of State Highway Funds

An unprecedented $2.1 billion in state transportation funds are headed for South Texas.

The Texas Transportation Commission has approved the 2020 United Transportation Plan – the 10-year statewide transportation plan containing a total of $77 billion. $2.1 billion of that is being allocated to the 8-county TEX-DOT District headquartered in Pharr. Of that, $1.1 billion will go toward highway infrastructure projects in Hidalgo and Cameron counties. Among the projects benefitting from those funds – the Hidalgo County Loop including the eastside State Highway 68 north-south freeway.

Also being greenlighted are the 365 Tollway in southern Hidalgo County, and the 550 Tollway in Cameron County. Monies are also expected to be used to upgrade U.S. 281 to freeway status north of Edinburg.