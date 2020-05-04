Rio Grande Valley In The Midst Of Massive Food Distribution

Those in need can get food for free the next day or two in the Valley. Starting this past Friday, the city of Pharr along with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers began a free food distribution campaign. The effort is part of a broader One United RGV food distribution in several Valley communities. The program continued Saturday in McAllen and Sunday in Hidalgo.

The food boxes with fresh vegetables, fruit, rice, beans and toilet paper will be available again today in Mercedes and Weslaco and on Tuesday in San Juan and Alamo. Find out the details at OneUnitedRGV-dot-Org.