Rio Grande Valley May Be In The Path Of A Renewed Tropical System

National Weather Service forecasters in Brownsville are strongly encouraging local governments and residents to start preparing for a tropical system that appears to be heading our way.

The remnants of tropical storm Harvey are expected to regenerate in the Bay of Campeche and move northwest. Forecasters say the system most likely will become a tropical storm, although they’re not ruling out it could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

At this time, any impact on the Valley is expected to be felt by early Friday morning. Because of that, local governments are being urged to start clearing drainage ditches and canals of debris. And residents should go over their preparedness plans and stock their preparedness kits. Forecasters add, however, the situation remains subject to a number of changes.