Rio Grande Valley Playing Host To State Lawmakers This Week
Rio Grande Valley Playing Host To State Lawmakers This Week

Rio Grande Valley Playing Host To State Lawmakers This Week

Don’t be deceived by what’s been portrayed in some of the press – come and see for yourself.  That’s the message from the organizers of this year’s Rio Grande Valley Legislative Tour, which gets underway this week.

For the 22nd year, the Rio Grande Valley Partnership is hosting a group of legislators from across the state to showcase the many success stories, and to highlight the challenges the region faces. The first stop will be the United Launch Alliance plant in Harlingen to bring attention to the growing aerospace industry in the Valley. There will also be panel discussions on issues of particular importance to the border region, including health care, education, transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture. The 4-day tour kicks off Thursday.

