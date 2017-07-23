Home LOCAL Rio Grande Valley Regional Alert System In Effect For Missing Elderly Weslaco Man
Rio Grande Valley Regional Alert System In Effect For Missing Elderly Weslaco Man
LOCAL
0

Rio Grande Valley Regional Alert System In Effect For Missing Elderly Weslaco Man

0
0
alejandro avila
now viewing

Rio Grande Valley Regional Alert System In Effect For Missing Elderly Weslaco Man

Hala Akhbar site reported Sunday evening that an Israeli and a Jordanian were wounded and that the incident involved a stabbing and a shooting.
now playing

Jordan Army Site: Violent Incident Near Israeli Embassy

Hamas Leader Praises 'heroic' Knife Attacker

SAN ANTONIO IMMIGRANTS DEATHS AT WAL MART
now playing

Charges Expected Monday In Texas Truck Deaths

HONOLULU FIRE
now playing

Some Urge Sprinkler Mandates Across US After Honolulu Fire

TANKE SAVES 5 FROM CAPSIZED BOAT
now playing

Tanker Rescues 5 From Capsized Boat

SAN ANTONIO IMMIGRANT DEATHS
now playing

Immigrant Deaths In Tractor-Trailer Highlight Danger Of Heat

healthcare fraud
now playing

Former Pharr City Commissioner To Go Before Federal Judge On Health Care Fraud Charges

POLICE SHOOTING SHOOTING POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING
now playing

Investigation Underway Into Police Killing Of Mission Man

FATAL CRASH
now playing

Head On Crash Claims Lives Of Two La Feria Residents

JOBS EMPLOYMENT
now playing

June Jobless Rate Rises In The RGV

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly Weslaco man.  73-year-old Alejandro Avila apparently walked away from his home in the 3600 block of Jade Street at around 10 a.m. Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since.

Avila was wearing a square print button shirt, khaki pants, sandals, and a camo cap.  Avila is 5′-7″ and weighs 180 pounds, has a mustache, and wears glasses.  Family members say he has a mental condition as well as several physical health problems.  If you see him, you’re urged to call Weslaco police.

(Photo courtesy of Weslaco Police Dept.)

Related posts:

  1. Search Underway For Missing Harlingen Attorney
  2. Brownsville Auto-Pedestrian Accident Claims A Second Life
  3. Man Charged In Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Accident
  4. Investigation Underway Into Police Killing Of Mission Man
Related Posts
healthcare fraud

Former Pharr City Commissioner To Go Before Federal Judge On Health Care Fraud Charges

jsalinas 0
POLICE SHOOTING SHOOTING POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING

Investigation Underway Into Police Killing Of Mission Man

jsalinas 0
FATAL CRASH

Head On Crash Claims Lives Of Two La Feria Residents

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video