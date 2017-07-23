Rio Grande Valley Regional Alert System In Effect For Missing Elderly Weslaco Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly Weslaco man. 73-year-old Alejandro Avila apparently walked away from his home in the 3600 block of Jade Street at around 10 a.m. Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since.

Avila was wearing a square print button shirt, khaki pants, sandals, and a camo cap. Avila is 5′-7″ and weighs 180 pounds, has a mustache, and wears glasses. Family members say he has a mental condition as well as several physical health problems. If you see him, you’re urged to call Weslaco police.

(Photo courtesy of Weslaco Police Dept.)