Rio Grande Valley Sees Major Increases In Coronavirus Infections

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 2 for the second straight day in Cameron County. A 100-year-old woman from Brownsville and a 59-year-old man from Brownsville died Thursday of complications from the coronavirus-caused illness. The losses increase the COVID-19 death toll in Cameron County to 44, and to 60 across the Rio Grande Valley. Health officials also report 41 more residents tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, putting the total number of cases over 1,000.

Hidalgo County saw its biggest 1-day increase in coronavirus infections Thursday. 70 individuals learned that their COVID-19 tests came back positive, hiking the total number of cases to more than 900.

Starr County also saw it’s largest single-day volume of COVID-19 cases Thursday. The coronavirus infected 23 more residents, including a 4-month-old girl and several other young children.