Rio Grande Valley Sees More Jobs In September

In part reflecting the start of school, unemployment fell in the Rio Grande Valley last month. There was a .4% decline in the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area to 5.2%. The jobless rate in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area dropped .5% to 5.9%. Among individual cities, McAllen recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Valley at 4%.

Statewide, the September unemployment rate held steady for the fourth straight month at 3.4%. Leading the job growth was the Professional and Business Services sector. However in one worrying statistic, jobs were lost in as many as 6 of the 11 economic sectors measured by the Texas Workforce Commission.