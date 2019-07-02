Rio Grande Valley Selected As A Site For ‘Canvas Courtroom’

The Rio Grande Valley has been tapped as a location for a new large tent facility – not for holding more migrants – but for hearing their asylum claims. The Valley facility would be one of three the Department of Homeland Security is planning to construct on the border – to serve as courtrooms.

Inside the temporary tent courtrooms, asylum-seekers would face an immigration judge – mostly through video conferencing. As first reported by Channel 5 News, the Valley facility would be in Brownsville. The other two would be in Laredo and Yuma Arizona. It’s possible the canvas courtrooms will be up and running before the end of summer.