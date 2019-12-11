Rio Hondo Bridge Closed For Repairs, Timeline To Reopen Uncertain

Work is underway to repair the lift mechanism for the Rio Hondo lift bridge which was damaged when an ICE-contracted bus crashed into the side of the bridge last week.

The bus struck and badly damaged a lift support pylon, preventing the bridge from being raised. Repairs have forced the closure of the bridge – meaning vehicles can’t cross and barges can’t travel underneath – and there is no timetable for the completing the repairs.

Meanwhile, investigators say it appears the Trailboss bus struck a curb as it entered the bridge heading west, careened into an oncoming car, then smashed into a bridge support column. The wreck sent two ICE detainees, a guard, and the bus driver to the hospital.