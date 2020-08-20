Rio Hondo Man Arraigned In Harlingen Teenager’s Murder

A Rio Hondo man has been formally arraigned on charges stemming from the stabbing death of a Harlingen teenager. 20-year-old Jesus Saldana Ramirez is charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and tampering with evidence.

Ramirez is accused of killing 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo May 17th. Her body was found with numerous lacerations along the side of Bob Youker Street south of Valley International Airport. Ramirez was arrested about a week later after surrendering to authorities as he returned from Mexico at the Gateway International Bridge.

Investigators have said Ramirez had met Castillo in Rio Hondo but weren’t sure of their relationship nor why she was killed.