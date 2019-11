A 1-vehicle wreck overnight claimed the life of a Rio Hondo man. DPS troopers say 29-year-old Cody Alan Jones was driving his Ford Taurus west on FM 106 heading toward Rio Hondo, when just before midnight he veered onto the shoulder.

Jones swerved back onto the road but the car went into a skid, slid across the eastbound lanes, and smashed into a metal utility pole. Jones was found dead at the scene.