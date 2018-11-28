Home WORLD Rise In US Deaths In Afghanistan Clouds Outlook For Peace
Rise In US Deaths In Afghanistan Clouds Outlook For Peace
WORLD
0

Rise In US Deaths In Afghanistan Clouds Outlook For Peace

0
0
AFGHANISTAN
now viewing

Rise In US Deaths In Afghanistan Clouds Outlook For Peace

VOTE VOTING POLLS ELECTION ELECT
now playing

Ballot Snafu Voids Villareal's Mayoral Victory In Palmview

police badge generic
now playing

Palm Valley Police Chief Arrested

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Ryan: House Ready To Authorize Border Wall Funding

longhorns aggies football classic
now playing

Lyle Larson Wants Longhorns-Aggies Football Game Back

NANCY PELOSI
now playing

Dems Nominate Pelosi As Speaker Of House

GENE DNA
now playing

Scientist Reports 2nd Gene-Edited Pregnancy

PAUL MANAFORT
now playing

New Developments Put Manafort Back In Russia Probe Spotlight

IVANKA TRUMP AND EMAIL ACCOUNT
now playing

Ivanka Trump Defends Her Use Of A Private Email Account

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Durbin questions Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch during Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
now playing

Senators Unhappy Briefing Excluded CIA Chief

DONALD TRUMP AND MIGRANTS
now playing

US To Appeal Judge's Order Barring Asylum Restrictions

(AP) – A rash of U.S. combat deaths in Afghanistan puts a spotlight on a stalemated war that is testing President Donald Trump’s commitment to pursuing peace with the Taliban.

Three U.S. servicemembers were reported killed in a roadside bombing Tuesday, three days after an American was fatally shot – apparently accidentally by an Afghan soldier.  Trump’s strategy in Afghanistan is built on hope that after 17 years of fighting, the Taliban can be drawn into peace talks. That has not yet happened, but some U.S. analysts say prospects are better than at any other time in the war. Additional U.S. casualties may test Trump’s patience with this approach.

Further complicating the outlook is uncertainty about next April’s planned presidential election.

Related posts:

  1. US Forces: 3 American Service Members Killed In Afghanistan
  2. Crash Survivor Charged In Deaths Of 2 Passengers
Related Posts
GENE DNA

Scientist Reports 2nd Gene-Edited Pregnancy

jsalinas 0
WireAP_846adf20fabf482f8e2ff35734ebe8d4_12x5_992

Putin Says US Pressure Spurns Search For Dollar Alternatives

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_1ca913fe4ffc4af2be95ed302c748a1f_12x5_992

Boeing Cites Airline Error In Indonesian Crash

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video