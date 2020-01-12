Rising In The Polls, Sanders Takes Jabs From Trump, Warren

(AP) – Bernie Sanders found himself on the receiving end of attacks from both President Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren on Sunday. It’s a reflection of his rising status in the Democratic presidential race and perceived momentum just three weeks out from the Iowa caucuses.

Trump issued a tweet in which he called Sanders “Crazy Bernie Sanders.” But it was Warren who offered the sharpest criticism of the Vermont senator, saying she was “disappointed” by a report that the Sanders’ campaign is instructing its volunteers to speak negatively about her to win over undecided voters and suggesting he is too divisive to beat Trump.