River Flooding Forecast Near San Benito

Authorities are warning of some river flooding near San Benito over the next few days. The torrential rainfall from Hurricane Hanna plus the many rounds of heavy rains that followed have pushed the Rio Grande toward flood stage and minor flooding is forecast near San Benito.

River flood stage is 55 feet. The river is currently at 54.3 feet, and according to the National Weather Service in Brownsville, the Rio is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 55.3 feet. Authorities are urging people to not walk near the riverbanks near San Benito over the next few days.