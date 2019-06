President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet supporters at a rally where the president formally announced his 2020 re-election bid Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Republican National Committee says President Trump raised nearly 25-million-dollars for his re-election in less than 24 hours.

In a tweet, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said “the enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!” President Trump tweeted a Thank You message on Twitter.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, also took to Twitter, saying they’re “crushing the competition!”