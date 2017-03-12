Home TEXAS Road Rage Chase Ends With Deputy Shooting Driver
TEXAS
(AP) – A 17-year-old driver has been shot by a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy after authorities say he tried to run deputies over and led them on a chase before he crashed.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the shooting culminated what began as a road rage incident before daybreak Sunday involving the driver of another car and the shooting victim. Deputies acting on information from the road rage victim spotted the car on a dead end road. The driver turned around and hit the patrol car, leading to the chase. A second deputy in the chase started firing at the fleeing driver and hit him several times.

The sheriff says the driver still wouldn’t stop and eventually the cars collided. Salazar says if the driver survives his wounds, he’ll be facing numerous charges.

