Road Rage Killer Gets 20-Year Sentence

A judge has handed down a 20-year prison sentence against an Edinburg man who a jury had found guilty in a road rage shooting death. 33-year-old Fabian Paredes had been convicted of murder in October for shooting and killing 27-year-old Joshua Sanchez during an altercation at an intersection near the Hidalgo County Courthouse back in October 2017.

Prosecutors had urged that Paredes be given a life sentence. But the McAllen Monitor’s reporter in the courtroom reports 93rd District Court Judge Fernando Mancias found that Paredes acted in “sudden passion” and issued a 20-year sentence on a lesser second-degree murder count. Paredes will be eligible for parole after two years.