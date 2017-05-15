Home TEXAS Road Rage Led To Fatal Shooting
Road Rage Led To Fatal Shooting
TEXAS
Road Rage Led To Fatal Shooting

ROAD RAGE GENER4I
Road Rage Led To Fatal Shooting

Christopher Delacruz

(AP) – Sheriff’s officials in a Texas county say a 21-year-old man is in custody and booked into a county jail for what authorities are calling a road rage slaying of a 56-year-old man.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer says Christopher Delacruz was detained without incident Saturday night not far from where the body of Jose Augusto Lozada was found on the side of a road in Magnolia, about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) southwest of Conroe.

Authorities say Lozada was shot in the head and torso when Delacruz, also from Magnolia, followed him home after a minor collision. When an argument ensued, Spencer says Delacruz pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his vehicle and began firing.

