Roads Where Limo Crash Killed 20 Are A Menace, Store Says
(AP) – The manager of a store in upstate New York says the nearby intersection where a limo crashed, killing 20 people over the weekend, has long been dangerous.
Jessica Kirby is managing director of the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe in Schoharie (sko-HAYR’-ee) New York. She says that three tractor-trailers have blown through the same stop sign in the past.
Relatives say the limousine was carrying four sisters, relatives and friends to a 30th birthday celebration when it crashed Saturday, killing all 18 in the limo and two pedestrians.
Kirby says of the accidents, “we have been asking for something to be done for years.”

