Robert Bowers In Court For Brief Hearing
Accused synagogue shooter Robert Bowers appearance in a Pittsburgh courtroom is now over.

Reporters inside the courthouse say Bowers’ handcuffs were briefly removed to sign paperwork. He only answered “yes” or “yes sir” to the judge’s questions and seemed calm when conversing with his attorney. Bowers declined to have the charges and potential penalties read. Bowers faces 29 charges in connection to the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday that left eleven people dead and six others injured.

Bowers was wounded in a shootout with officers and was released from the hospital this morning.

