Home TEXAS Rock-Throwing Suspect Pleads Guilty, Gets 40-Year Term
Rock-Throwing Suspect Pleads Guilty, Gets 40-Year Term
TEXAS
0

Rock-Throwing Suspect Pleads Guilty, Gets 40-Year Term

0
0
jail-prison-generic
now viewing

Rock-Throwing Suspect Pleads Guilty, Gets 40-Year Term

MOAB MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS
now playing

Officials: No Need For Trump's Approval To Use Massive Bomb

MOAM MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS
now playing

Government: 36 Islamic State Fighters Killed By Massive Bomb

GAVEL
now playing

Transgender Woman Pleads Guilty To Immigration Charge

Texans OL Quessenberry breaks victory bell after chemo
now playing

Texans OL Quessenberry Breaks Victory Bell After Chemo

36-year-old Thyren Justus
now playing

Man Gets 5 Years For Stomping Death Of His Puppy

COLD CASES UNSOLVED CRIMES
now playing

Texas Sheriff Turns To Retired Investigators To Solve Cases

920×920
now playing

Trump Strategy On NKorea: 'Maximum Pressure And Engagement'

crime-scene-yellow-police-tape
now playing

Houston Investigator Blamed For Errors Had Prior Problems

WireAP_8f18bd5df82a485cb30c4f7cb2043f59_12x5_1600
now playing

Pope Presides At Good Friday Colosseum Procession

Aaron Hernandez
now playing

Ex-NFL Star Hernandez Acquitted In Boston Double Murder

(AP) – A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a series of Interstate 35 rock-throwing incidents in the Austin area of Central Texas that injured at least three motorists, including one who suffered brain damage.

Patrick Johnson, who already is serving a 99-year prison sentence from a 2016 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child, pleaded guilty Thursday to four aggravated assault counts. Johnson, who’s 60, won’t be eligible for parole for 30 years.

Police determined that in more than 100 incidents over a two-year period, rocks were thrown from a moving car at oncoming vehicles.  Johnson, who’s 60, said he hadn’t intended to hurt anyone but that poor health impaired his judgment.  Last year, Johnson was convicted of molesting a boy numerous times since 2012.

Related posts:

  1. I.C.E. Criminal Immigrant Roundup Nabs Dozens In The Valley
  2. Valley Mom Sentenced To 25 Years In Baby Daughter’s Death
  3. Valley Woman Admits To Medicaid Fraud Scheme
  4. One Suspect Charged In Deadly Home Invasion
Related Posts
GAVEL

Transgender Woman Pleads Guilty To Immigration Charge

jsalinas 0
Texans OL Quessenberry breaks victory bell after chemo

Texans OL Quessenberry Breaks Victory Bell After Chemo

jsalinas 0
36-year-old Thyren Justus

Man Gets 5 Years For Stomping Death Of His Puppy

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video