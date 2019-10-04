LOCALTRENDING

Rocket Launch Viewing Venue To Open At Isla Blanca

Officials with Cameron County and South Padre Island will gather Saturday to cut the ribbon for the new Isla Blanca Park amphitheater. Completion of the project comes a little less than 3 years after voters approved a 2 percent hike in the county’s hotel-motel tax. The increased revenue is funding the 2-point-1 million dollar amphitheater, as well as helping to fund a 12 million dollar EcoTourism Center in Laguna Vista. The amphitheater, which sits in Dolphin Cove, has a seating capacity of almost 43-hundred, and will be used for concerts and other outdoor events. It will also serve as a spot to view Space-X rocket launches from Boca Chica Beach.

