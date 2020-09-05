NATIONAL

Rockets Run Away From No. 1 Seed Lakers, Take Game 1 112-97

By 170 views
0
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are playing from behind again in these NBA playoffs. James Harden scored 36 points and the Houston Rockets ran away from the Lakers 112-97 on Friday night, the second straight round the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference lost its opener. Russell Westbrook added 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Eric Gordon had 23 points for the Rockets, the No. 4 seed who had just one day of rest after needing seven games to win their first-round series. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

 

Ex-FBI Agent: Attacks from Trump ‘Outrageous’ And ‘Cruel’

Previous article

Jacob Blake Speaks Out For First Time Since Police Shooting

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL